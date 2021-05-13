There are nine games on the NBA schedule for Thursday that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated. It looked through expected blowouts like the 14 points that the Magic are getting against the Hawks (via William Hill Sportsbook) and tight contests like the tilt between the Heat and the 76ers (+2). After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a great parlay.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,100 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 21 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 99-64 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Here are the Projection Model's top three picks for today's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

CHI TOR -10 216 67% See Pick Here ATL ORL -14 224.5 64% See Pick Here IND MIL 8 244 63% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 27 percent of the time. That works out to an expected return of $188 for a $100 bet.

The Bulls are 10-12 against the spread in their last 22 games vs. teams that win less than 45 percent of games. The Hawks are 3-7-1 against the spread in their last 11 games when the spread was between +12 to +15. The Pacers are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games vs. teams that win 45-55 percent of games.

