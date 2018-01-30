Blazers vs. Clippers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis
The new-look Clippers take on the red-hot Trail Blazers
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Clippers
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 30
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: Watch TNT
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: The Trail Blazers are hot right now. They've won six of their last seven and just had Damian Lillard get named to the All-Star Game. Yet, they enter Tuesday's game against the Clippers as a secondary story. Los Angeles just pulled off a blockbuster trade that sent its franchise star, Blake Griffin, to Detroit.
The trade was made official on Tuesday though it's probably a safe assumption that Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley won't be able to play for the Clippers. Los Angeles will be shorthanded which would usually be a detriment, but considering how injured they've been this season, that's probably nothing new for them.
The Blazers are the easy favorite going into the game. The Clippers are without their star playing against a winning Portland team. However, the Clippers do still have Lou Williams and DeAndre Jordan so they'll be able to at least put up a close fight.
-
Re-evaluating NBA blockbuster trades
The Cousins, Butler, George and Irving trades show that immediate reactions often miss the...
-
Report: I.T. is a favorite of Gilbert
Dan Gilbert and the Cavs are just a firestorm of drama
-
Kidd-replacement Prunty unlocks Bucks' D
The Bucks are 4-0 since firing Jason Kidd
-
How to watch Pistons vs. Cavaliers
The Cavaliers will take on a very different-looking Pistons squad Tuesday
-
NBA DFS, Jan. 30: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Wizards' Wall out 6 weeks, All-Star Game
John Wall will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee on Wednesday