Blazers vs. Clippers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Clippers



Date: Tuesday, Jan. 30



Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California



TV: TNT



Streaming: Watch TNT

Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Analysis: The Trail Blazers are hot right now. They've won six of their last seven and just had Damian Lillard get named to the All-Star Game. Yet, they enter Tuesday's game against the Clippers as a secondary story. Los Angeles just pulled off a blockbuster trade that sent its franchise star, Blake Griffin, to Detroit.

The trade was made official on Tuesday though it's probably a safe assumption that Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley won't be able to play for the Clippers. Los Angeles will be shorthanded which would usually be a detriment, but considering how injured they've been this season, that's probably nothing new for them.

The Blazers are the easy favorite going into the game. The Clippers are without their star playing against a winning Portland team. However, the Clippers do still have Lou Williams and DeAndre Jordan so they'll be able to at least put up a close fight.