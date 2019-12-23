Blazers vs. Pelicans odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 23 predictions from advanced computer

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 14-16 overall and 8-6 at home, while New Orleans is 7-23 overall and 3-12 on the road. The Blazers have won four straight and nine of their past 13 games. The Pelicans have lost 15 of their past 17 games. Portland is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Blazers vs. Pelicans odds, while the over-under is set at 228.5. Before entering any Pelicans vs. Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Portland beat Minnesota 113-106 on Saturday. Hassan Whiteside was outstanding again, as he posted a double-double on 22 rebounds and 16 points in addition to seven blocks. He was the first player in Blazers history to have at least 22 rebounds, 16 points and seven blocks in a game. Whiteside had his 14th straight double-double and he has 46 blocks in the last 11 games, giving him a league-leading 73 for the season. Carmelo Anthony missed the Minnesota game with a sore knee and is questionable for tonight.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but New Orleans took a 106-102 loss against Golden State last Friday. Josh Hart had a tough game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just nine points on 3-for-11 shooting. New Orleans was able to rally from 20 points down to take the lead, but then could not hold on for the win. Jrue Holiday and Brandon Ingram each scored 25 points for New Orleans.

The Blazers lost to the Pelicans when they played the last time they met in November, losing 115-104.

