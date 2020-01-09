Blazers vs. Timberwolves odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 9 predictions from proven computer simulation

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Minnesota Timberwolves are set to square off in a Northwest Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Target Center. Minnesota is 14-22 overall and 5-10 at home, while Portland is 16-22 overall and 8-13 on the road. The Blazers have lost six of their past eight games. The Timberwolves have won four of seven after putting an 11-game losing streak behind them. Portland is favored by two points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers odds, while the over-under is set at 224.5. Before entering any Blazers vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Minnesota opened the new year with a 119-112 loss to Memphis on Tuesday. Minnesota led by eight points with eight minutes left, but could not hold onto the lead. Jarrett Culver had 24 points in addition to five rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns will miss his 12th consecutive game tonight because of a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Portland skirted by Toronto 101-99 on Tuesday, The Blazers overcame a 12-point fourth quarter lead by Toronto to pull off the victory. Carmelo Anthony scored a season-best 28 points and made the winning jumper from 17 feet away with 3.3 seconds left in the game. He also connected on a season-best five 3-pointers, Anthony is averaging 16.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in 23 games with Portland. He has eight 20-point games so far as a Blazer.

The Blazers beat the Timberwolves 113-106 on Dec. 21. Damian Lillard scored 29 points for the winning side while Minnesota's Andrew Wiggins led all scorers with 33. Portland has won six of the last seven meetings between the teams.

