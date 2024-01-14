The Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 27-12 overall and 18-4 at home, while Sacramento is 23-15 overall and 10-8 on the road. The Bucks have won 14 games in a row over the Kings dating back to 2016 and they've covered the spread in their last three head-to-head meetings with the Kings.

However, the Bucks are only 16-23 against the spread this season, while the Kings are 20-18 against the number. On Sunday, Milwaukee is favored by 5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Kings odds and the over/under is 248 points.

Bucks vs. Kings spread: Bucks -5

Bucks vs. Kings over/under: 248 points

Bucks vs. Kings money line: Bucks: -205, Kings: +169

What you need to know about the Bucks

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 10 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Bucks proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 129-118 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Khris Middleton dropped a double-double with 24 points and 10 assists, while Damian Lillard scored 27 points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a game-high 33 points in the victory and is in the thick of the NBA MVP conversation once again. The two-time league MVP is averaging 31.3 points, 11.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in 2023-24.

What you need to know about the Kings

Meanwhile, the Kings suffered a 112-93 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. De'Aaron Fox had 21 points, five rebounds and four assists in the loss but only shot 5-for-15 from the floor. Domantas Sabonis recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds while kicking in five assists.

However, both were well below their season averages, with Fox averaging 27.7 points and 5.8 assists per game while Sabonis is managing 20.1 points, 12.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists. That duo will certainly need to rebound to help the current No. 5 seed in the West overcome the No. 2 team in the East on the road.

