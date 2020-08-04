Watch Now: Are The Sixers In Trouble? ( 2:04 )

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 1:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Visa Athletic Center in Orlando. The Bucks are the No. 1 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. They are looking to clinch the top spot in the East for the second consecutive season.The Nets are the No. 8 seed.

Bucks vs. Nets spread: Bucks -18.5

Bucks vs. Nets over-under: 231 points

Bucks vs. Nets money line: Milwaukee -4000, Brooklyn 1500

Why the Bucks can cover

It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Bucks took a 120-116 defeat against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Giannis Antetokounmpo almost dropped a triple-double on 36 points, 18 rebounds, and eight dimes. Milwaukee was outscored 16-4 in the final 3:14. The Bucks committed 22 turnovers. Khris Middleton added 27 points and Brook Lopez had 23. Milwaukee has lost five of its past seven games overall. Milwaukee has won 16 of its last 19 meetings with the Nets.

The Bucks have been holding their opponents to a field-goal percentage of 41.3 percent, which places them first in the league in that category.

They'll take on a Brooklyn squad completed depleted by injuries on Tuesday. Jarrett Allen (undisclosed), Caris LeVert (thigh) and Joe Harris (back) are all sitting this game out, joining an already lengthy list of players such as Kyrie Irving (shoulder), Kevin Durant (Achilles) and Spencer Dinwiddie (COVID-19) who aren't playing for the Nets in Orlando.

Why the Nets can cover

It was all tied up 54-54 at the half for Brooklyn and the Washington Wizards on Sunday, but the Nets stepped up in the second half for a 118-110 win. Brooklyn's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Allen posted a double-double on 22 points and 15 boards. Levert had 34 points for Brooklyn. The Nets outscored the Wizards 18-10 in the final five-plus minutes.

Brooklyn rebounded from a 10-point loss to Orlando on Friday. The Nets are now 7.5 games ahead of Washington for the final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference.

