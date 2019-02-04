Bucks vs. Nets: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks
The Nets will look to make a statement against the East's top team
The Brooklyn Nets will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night in a battle of two teams right in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.
Entering the match-up, the Bucks are in the top spot in the East and boast the league's best record overall, while the Nets sit in sixth place. The game is the second of the season between the two teams, as the Bucks pulled out a 129-115 win in late December. They will also play two more times again before the season's end.
How to watch Bucks at Nets
- Date: Monday, Feb. 4
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Barclays Center-- Brooklyn, New York
- Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBATV add-on available)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Bucks -7
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Storylines
Bucks: The 2018-19 season has gone great for the Bucks thus far, as they have the best record in the league, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is a bonafide MVP candidate. Head coach Mike Budenholzer has done a great job of opening up the offense for the team and has them looking like a legitimate contender. Now, they just have to continue to win - and remain healthy.
Nets: The Nets got some good news on Monday, as Caris LeVert is expected to return to the team in the near future, per ESPN. He has been out since mid-November after dislocating his right foot. They have managed to remain in the playoff picture without him, and his return could prove to be a big boon for the team as they head toward the playoff push.
Game prediction, pick
The line likes the Bucks in this one, and that is an appropriate pick. The Bucks are a very solid road team (16-9) this season and will have the best player on the floor in Antetokounmpo. The Bucks took care of business by double-figures the first time the two teams met, and there's not much of a reason to expect a vastly different outcome.
-
