The Chicago Bulls will host the Denver Nuggets in a cross-conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule. Chicago is 9-15 overall and 7-6 at home, while Denver is 15-9 overall and 6-8 on the road. These two last met on Nov. 4 in which the Nuggets won 123-101 and also covered as 9-point favorites. Denver is 9-14 against the spread in 2023-24, while the Bulls are 10-13 ATS.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at the United Center in Chicago. Denver is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Nuggets odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 220 points. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 8 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 97-51 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Bulls vs. Nuggets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nuggets vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Nuggets spread: Bulls +7.5

Bulls vs. Nuggets over/under: 220 points

Bulls vs. Nuggets money line: Bulls: +236, Nuggets: -292

Bulls vs. Nuggets picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Bulls

After a string of four wins, the Bulls' good fortune finally ran out on Monday as they fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 133-129. The Bulls' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of DeMar DeRozan, who dropped a double-double on 41 points and 11 assists, and Coby White, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 33 points.

DeRozan's 11 assists were nearly half of the team's total of 25, and ball movement is a problem for Chicago as it averages the second-fewest assists in the NBA. The lack of a true point guard is hurting the offense in multiple ways as the Bulls rank in the bottom five in field goal percentage, 2-point percentage and points per game. Chicago remains without Zach LaVine (foot), while Alex Caruso (ankle) is a game-time decision. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Meanwhile, the Nuggets finally caught a break after three consecutive losses as they walked away with a 129-122 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. The Nuggets got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Nikola Jokic out in front who scored 25 points to go along with nine assists and eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jamal Murray, who scored 29 points to along with nine rebounds.

Denver is just 3-9 against the spread over its last 12 road games as the team is averaging nearly 10 fewer points per game on the road compared to at home. However, unlike the Bulls, Denver has little problems with ball movement as it ranks second in the NBA with 29.7 assists per game. Jokic is averaging a near triple-double with 28.2 points, 12.8 rebounds and 9.6 assists, while Murray (18.5 PPG) is coming off a season-high in the win over Atlanta. See which team to pick here.

How to make Nuggets vs. Bulls picks

The model has simulated Bulls vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Bulls, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bulls vs. Nuggets spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that finished last year on an 97-51 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.