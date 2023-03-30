The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks face off in a highly-anticipated showdown on Thursday. Boston and Milwaukee are the top two teams in the Eastern Conference and they meet at Fiserv Forum in the national spotlight. The Celtics are 52-24 overall and 24-15 on the road this season. The Bucks are 30-7 in home games, and Milwaukee has an uncertain injury report on the second night of a back-to-back set. Robert Williams III (knee), Grant Williams (illness), and Payton Pritchard (heel) are listed as questionable for Boston.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. Caesars Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as the 3-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 236.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Bucks odds.

Celtics vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -3

Celtics vs. Bucks over/under: 236.5 points

Celtics vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -155, Celtics +130

BOS: The Celtics are 20-19 against the spread in road games

MIL: The Bucks are 9-1-1 against the spread with no rest

Why the Celtics can cover



Boston has the best net rating in the NBA this season, out-scoring opponents by more than six points per 100 possessions. The Celtics have star power at the top of the roster, and Boston is elite on both ends of the floor. Boston is in the top five of the league in defensive rating, giving up fewer than 1.11 points per possession, and the Celtics lead the league with a 74.9% defensive rebound rate. Boston is also in the top five of the league in second-chance points allowed, assists allowed, free throw attempts allowed and field goal percentage allowed on the defensive end.

On offense, the Celtics score 1.17 points per possession with top-five shooting efficiency. That includes 37.6% on 3-point attempts, 56.6% on 2-point attempts, and 81.5% on free throw attempts in 2022-23, with Boston generating 26.5 assists per game. The Celtics average 1.98 assists for every turnover while giving the ball away on only 13.2% of offensive possessions. Milwaukee is dead-last in the NBA in turnover creation, and Boston generates an assist on 62.8% of field goals.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee is excellent at home and excellent on defense. The Bucks are out-scoring opponents by 7.8 points per 100 possessions at Fiserv Forum this season, and Milwaukee is 30-7 in home games. Milwaukee is also in the top three of the league in defensive efficiency, yielding only 1.10 points per possession. The Bucks are in the top three of the league in field goal percentage allowed (45%) with the No. 1 mark in the league in 2-point percentage allowed (51%).

Milwaukee gives up fewer than 22 free throw attempts per game, and the Bucks are in the top five in assist prevention and defensive rebound rate. Opponents score fewer than 13 fast break points per game against Milwaukee and, on the other end, the Bucks put pressure on opponents from long distance. The Bucks are in the top five of the NBA in 3-pointers, making more than 14 per game, and Milwaukee also has above-average marks in offensive rebound rate and second-chance points.

How to make Bucks vs. Celtics picks

