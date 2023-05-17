The 2023 NBA Eastern Conference finals begin on Wednesday evening with great anticipation. The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat meet for a seven-game series, with the winner earning a trip to the 2023 NBA Finals. Boston triumphed over the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round, while Miami advanced with a series win over the New York Knicks. Cody Zeller (head) is listed as questionable for Miami, with Tyler Herro (hand) and Victor Oladipo (knee) ruled out.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the 8-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 211 in the latest Heat vs. Celtics odds.

Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Heat vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Heat spread: Celtics -8

Celtics vs. Heat over/under: 211 points

Celtics vs. Heat money line: Celtics -345, Heat +270

MIA: The Heat are 19-26-1 against the spread in road games

BOS: The Celtics are 28-20 against the spread in home games

Why the Heat can cover

Miami has upped its performance in the playoffs, building on the superstar work of Jimmy Butler. He is averaging 31.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in the postseason, with Butler generating more than 10 free throw attempts per game and shooting 52.7% from the field. He is the centerpiece of an offense that is producing almost 1.16 points per possession in the playoffs, with Miami averaging 24.8 assists and only 12.4 turnovers per game. While the offensive uptick has been key to Miami's success, the Heat largely win on defense.

Miami has a sparkling 111.0 defensive rating in the postseason, with opponents shooting only 45.5% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the 3-point arc. No team is averaging more points off turnovers (20.4 per game) than Miami in the playoffs, and the Heat are in the upper tier of the league in allowing only 22.6 assists, 10.6 fast break points, and 43.5 points in the paint per contest. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston has an elite defense to lean on, but the Celtics have a clear advantage on offense when compared to the Heat. The Heat have a tremendous lead creator in Butler, but Boston can match that with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and a tremendous supporting cast. Boston is scoring 118.1 points per 100 possessions in the playoffs after finishing No. 2 in the NBA in offensive efficiency (117.3) during the regular season. The Celtics also lead the postseason in true shooting percentage (60.7%) and 3-point percentage (39.5%), with Boston averaging more than twice as many assists (25.2 per game) as turnovers (12.0 per game).

Tatum erupted for 51 points on 17-of-28 shooting in Game 7 against Philadelphia, grabbing 13 rebounds and committing zero turnovers in the game. He is flanked by Brown, who is shooting 54% from the field in the playoffs after averaging 26.6 points per game in 2022-23. See which team to pick here.

