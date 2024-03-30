The Boston Celtics (57-16) travel to play the New Orleans Pelicans (45-28) in a cross-conference battle on Saturday evening. The Celtics are looking to get back on track after dropping two straight games. On Thursday, the Atlanta Hawks topped Boston 123-122 in overtime. Meanwhile, New Orleans has won three of its past four games. The Pelicans beat the Bucks 107-100. Brandon Ingram (knee) is out for New Orleans.

Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Boston is the 6-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Pelicans odds. The over/under for total points is 223.

Celtics vs. Pelicans spread: Boston -6

Celtics vs. Pelicans over/under: 223 points

Celtics vs. Pelicans money line: Boston -244, New Orleans +197

BOS: 37-33-3 ATS this season

NO: 41-31-1 ATS this season

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is the Celtics' top offensive option. He ranks sixth in the NBA in scoring (27.3) with 8.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Tatum scored 30-plus points in five of his last seven games. On Thursday versus the Hawks, he had 31 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Guard Jaylen Brown is Tatum's running mate. Brown explodes to the rack and has the athleticism to consistently blow past defenders. The former California standout logs 23.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. On Mar. 22 against the Pistons, Brown finished with 33 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Forward Zion Williamson is an athletic force. The Duke product averages a team-high 22.8 points with 5.8 rebounds and five assists per game. He also shoots 58% from the floor. On Tuesday versus the Thunder, Williamson notched 29 points, five rebound and 10 assists.

Guard CJ McCollum score from all three levels with ease but also gets his teammates good shot attempts. He logs 18.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. In his last outing against the Bucks, McCollum totaled 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

