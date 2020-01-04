Clippers vs. Grizzlies odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 4 predictions from proven computer model

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Staples Center. Los Angeles is 25-11 overall and 15-3 at home, while Memphis is 13-22 overall and 6-10 on the road. The Clippers are 21-15 against the spread this season, while the Grizzlies are 16-18-1. However, the sides have split their last four meetings head-to-head against the spread. Los Angeles is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over-under is set at 232. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Los Angeles opened the new year with a 126-112 win over Detroit. Forward Montrezl Harrell (23 points) and guard Lou Williams (22 points) were the top scorers for the Clippers. Paul George had to leave the game at halftime after feeling some tightness in his hamstring and it's likely that the Clippers play it safe with the superstar on the second night of a back-to-back.

That means Kawhi Leonard will carry a larger load on both ends of the floor, but it's a responsibility he's used to after leading the Raptors to a title last season and playing without George as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery to start the season.

Meanwhile, Memphis started off the new year with a 128-123 defeat to Sacramento. Memphis was up 42-26 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. The Grizzlies did have six players score at least 15 points in the loss. Ja Morant led the way with 23 points and seven assists and Jonas Valanciunas had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The Clippers got away with a 121-119 win the last time the two teams met in November.

