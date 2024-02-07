The New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Clippers will face off in a Western Conference clash at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 34-15 overall and 19-4 at home, while New Orleans is 29-21 overall and 14-11 on the road. The Pelicans have dominated the series of late, winning and covering the spread in eight of their last 10 head-to-head matchups with the Clippers.

However, it was the Clippers who came out on top in their most recent matchup, winning 111-95 as a 1-point road favorite on Jan. 5. This time around, Los Angeles is favored by 7 points in the latest Clippers vs. Pelicans odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 231.5 points. Before entering any Pelicans vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Clippers vs. Pelicans spread: Clippers -7

Clippers vs. Pelicans over/under: 231.5 points

Clippers vs. Pelicans money line: Clippers: -280, Pelicans: +230

What you need to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans extended their winning streak to three on Monday with a resounding 138-100 victory over the Toronto Raptors at home. That 38-point margin of victory was the largest for the Pelicans this season. Brandon Ingram was nothing short of spectacular as he shot 8-for-11 from the 3-point line and almost dropped a double-double on 41 points and nine assists.

Another player making a difference was CJ McCollum, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points and three assists. Jonas Valanciunas also secured a double-double in the victory with 10 points and 12 rebounds, and the Pelicans shot 51.0% from the floor and went 19-for-45 as a team from the 3-point line.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Meanwhile, the Clippers snuck past the Atlanta Hawks with a 149-144 win on Monday. The Clippers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Kawhi Leonard, who scored 36 points to go along with five assists, and James Harden, who shot 6-for-9 from deep and dropped a double-double on 30 points and 10 assists.

The Clippers have been the best 3-point shooting team in the NBA on a percentage basis (39.9%), and Harden's evolution as a member of the roster continues to make this one of the most dangerous teams in the West. He's averaging 25.5 points, 10.5 assists and 8.0 rebounds in his last two games, and the Clippers are now the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans will be relying on another big game from Ingram to pull off a win. On the season, Ingram has averaged 21.8 points, 5.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game. Zion Williamson is listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup with a foot injury.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Clippers are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games when the spread was between -9 to -6.

The Pelicans are 9-5-1 against the spread in their last 15 games as the road underdog.

The Clippers are 25-14 against the spread in their last 39 games when favored.

