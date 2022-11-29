The Portland Trail Blazers (11-9) host the Los Angeles Clippers (12-9) at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland. Portland is 4-4 at home, while Los Angeles is 5-4 on the road. The Clippers are coming off a 114-100 win over the Indiana Pacers, with center Ivica Zubac leading the way with 31 points and 29 rebounds. The Clippers are looking to bounce back from a 111-97 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Center Jusuf Nurkic was outstanding for the Blazers, posting a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds. John Wall (knee), Kawhi Leonard (knee), Paul George (hamstring), and Luke Kennard (calf) are all out for Los Angeles. Damian Lillard (calf), Gary Payton II (abdomen), and Keon Johnson (hip) are out for the Blazers.

Portland is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Clippers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 213.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers spread: Trail Blazers -3.5

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers over/under: 213 points

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers money line: Portland -165, Los Angeles 140

What you need to know about the Blazers

The Trail Blazers ended up a good deal behind the Brooklyn Nets when they played on Sunday, losing 111-97. The losing side was boosted by power forward Jerami Grant, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and five assists.

The Blazers will be without star point guard Damian Lillard, who will be out for at least a week with a calf strain. Portland will lean on Grant, Anfernee Simons, and Jusuf Nurkic to replace Lillard's offensive production. Simons has emerged as a budding star for Portland, averaging 23.2 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game this season.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Meanwhile, Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Pacers at home on Sunday as they won 114-100. Los Angeles' center Ivica Zubac was on fire, dropping a double-double on 31 points and 29 rebounds in addition to three blocks.

Like the Blazers, the Clippers will be short-handed for this matchup. All-Star guard Kawhi Leonard remains out, and he will be joined by fellow All-Star Paul George, who is nursing a hamstring injury. The Clippers will need a big game out of the likes of Zubac, Reggie Jackson, Norman Powell, and Marcus Morris Sr. to keep this matchup close.

