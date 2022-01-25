The Washington Wizards (23-24) host the Los Angeles Clippers (23-25) in a Tuesday evening affair. Both teams were defeated in their previous outings. Washington was blown out by the Boston Celtics 116-87, dropping its third straight contest. Los Angeles couldn't top the New York Knicks, falling 110-102.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena. Washington is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 219.5. Before locking in any Wizards vs. Clippers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 58-32 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wizards vs. Clippers, and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Clippers vs. Wizards:

Clippers vs. Wizards spread: Wizards -4.5

Clippers vs. Wizards over-under: 219.5 points

Clippers vs. Wizards money line: Wizards -200, Clippers +170

LAC: The Clippers are 22-26 ATS this season

BKN: The Wizards are 19-27 ATS this season

Why the Wizards can cover

Forward Kyle Kuzma has played terrific basketball for Washington as he is averaging 15.6 points and 8.8 rebounds. The Utah product has been stellar on the glass for Washington, recording at least 10 rebounds in 20 contests so far. Kuzma has found his groove in the month of January, tallying seven double-doubles.

On Jan. 9 against the Orlando Magic, Kuzma had a monster performance as he finished with 27 points, 22 rebounds and knocked down three 3-pointers. Meanwhile, center Montrezl Harrell is a spark plug off the bench for Washington as he is a high-energy player who will leave it all on the floor. The Louisville product is averaging 14.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Harrell is also very efficient when he touches the floor, shooting 65 percent from the field.

Why the Clippers can cover

Guard Reggie Jackson has been playing well for the Clippers. He is averaging 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists. The Boston College product is more of a focal point for this offense and has scored at least 20 points in 13 games thus far. In the loss to the New York Knicks, Jackson finished with 26 points, two rebounds and five assists.

Forward Marcus Morris Sr. is another scoring option for Los Angeles. He is is logging 15.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. The Kansas product brings physicality and toughness on the defensive end for the Clippers. Morris can also space the floor, knocking down 36 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc. The 2011 first-round pick has scored at least 20 points in three of his last 10 games.

How to make Clippers vs. Wizards picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 221 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wizards vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.