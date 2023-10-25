When the Philadelphia 76ers begin their 2023-24 season on Thursday night, they will do so with a new head coach. Doc Rivers was fired following the team's loss to the Boston Celtics in the second round of last season's playoffs and he says his relationship with James Harden cost him his job.

Rivers joined 'The Dan Patrick Show' on Wednesday and gave a blunt analysis of his relationship with Harden. Rivers said neither side was shy about being honest -- sometimes a little too honest.

"You know what was funny about our relationship?" Rivers said. "It was an honest one. I'll tell you that. It's probably why I'm doing TV (as a commentator) right now."

Rivers also provided a possible explanation for why his relationship with Harden -- and the 76ers overall -- hit a rough patch after the All-Star break back in February. Harden was snubbed from the All-Star team, and Rivers says that clearly had a negative impact on his morale.

"I would say not making the All-Star team really bothered him," Rivers said. "I thought that was egregious. The coaches just didn't put him on. He was only leading the league in assists. He was having the best three-point shooting percentage of his career. He was averaging plus-20, and the coaches didn't put him on the All-Star team. He would never say this, but in my gut, I thought he changed almost immediately."

Rivers noted that, after the All-Star snub, Harden wanted to change up his role on the team. From there, the two sides clashed over what was best for Harden individually and what was best for the 76ers and their title hopes.

While Rivers is gone, the saga between Harden and the 76ers continues. Despite trade talks between the 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers in the offseason, Harden remains in Philadelphia and he recently rejoined the team ahead of opening night.

Harden will not go on the season-opening road trip, which includes games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors. Beyond that, his future with the team remains up in the air.