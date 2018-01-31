Former NBA player Rasual Butler, wife killed in car crash

Former and NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle, were killed in a car crash early Wednesday morning. Butler was 38 years old.

According to Los Angeles police, at around 2:30 a.m. local time, an SUV carrying two people was traveling down the 11200 block of Ventura Boulevard when it lost control, hit three parking meters and a retaining wall and landed in the parking lot of a strip mall which contains several businesses. Both occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Miami Heat confirmed that Butler and his wife had died.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and many friends of Rasual and Leah. They will be missed. pic.twitter.com/djezmpHd5h — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 31, 2018

Former teammate Dwyane Wade expressed his sadness on Twitter.

Come on man. Damn. The world just lost a great dude. RIP Rasual “Bop” Butler! https://t.co/tufRq2H3AI — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 31, 2018

Butler was drafted by the Miami Heat in 2002, and he went on to play for the Hornets, Clippers, Bulls, Raptors, Pacers, Wizards and Spurs in his 13 NBA seasons. He had career averages of 7.5 points and 2.4 rebounds, while shooting 36 percent on 3-pointers. He most recently played in the inaugural season of the BIG3 basketball league last summer.