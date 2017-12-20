Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies odds: Picks from expert on 41-21 NBA run

The Golden State Warriors have struggled with injury concerns all season, and they will again be short-handed when they host the Grizzlies on Wednesday (NBATV). They will be without star guard Stephen Curry and defensive stalwart Draymond Green. Even so, this team has firepower to spare, led by Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.



Do they have enough to cover against a similarly depleted Memphis squad that can sneak up on unprepared opponents?



Before choosing a side on a 11-point spread, you need to hear what SportsLine expert Stephen Oh has to say.



Oh, a co-founder of AccuScore, uses a data-driven approach as he looks to crush the sportsbooks.



He is currently on a winning streak on picks in the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball and the NHL. He is on a 41-21 run (66 percent) with top-rated NBA selections against the spread.



The Grizzlies (10-19 ATS) are without injured point guard Mike Conley, who is integral to their on-court success. But center Marc Gasol is having a dynamite year, averaging 19.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. He is capable of exposing Golden State's lack of size on the interior.



Moreover, Memphis is still a top-10 defensive team in points allowed and field-goal percentage, which allows the Grizzlies to compete with superior opponents. For example, last week they clamped down on the high-powered Wizards and covered an eight-points spread in a 93-87 road loss.



Oddsmakers have adjusted on the Warriors (14-16 ATS), who have struggled to cover massive numbers with their depleted roster, despite still leading the league in scoring at nearly 117 points per game. But in a similar spot last Friday against the Mavericks, Golden State overcame a third-quarter deficit and won 112-97 to cover the 10-point spread.

Oh spotted an edge in the 11-point spread and pounced. You can only see what he's taking over at SportsLine.

So which side should you back in Warriors-Grizzlies? Visit SportsLine now to see Stephen Oh's strong against the spread pick for Grizzlies vs. Warriors, all from an expert who's on a 41-21 NBA run.