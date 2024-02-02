The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to trade Steven Adams to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Victor Oladipo and three second-round picks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Details regarding the picks are unclear as of this writing.

Adams has not played in over a full calendar year due to long-term knee problems. He last suited up on Jan. 22, 2023, and missed the remainder of last season with a PCL sprain in his right knee. He was expected to be back this season, but underwent season-ending surgery on his knee in October after non-operative rehab failed to resolve instability. At that time, the Grizzlies announced that he was expected to make a full recovery for the 2024-25 season.

While the Rockets won't have Adams to help them this season, they are building for the future and he'll provide a strong interior presence once he's healthy. Though not much of an offensive threat, Adams is a reliable rebounder, defender and screener, and is regarded as one of the best teammates in the league. Off the court, he can be a guiding voice for rising star Alperen Sengun.

The Grizzlies are also looking ahead to better times after what has been a devastating season. Ja Morant was suspended for the first 25 games, then suffered a season-ending shoulder injury shortly after his return. In addition to Morant and Adams, they've seen numerous other key figures suffer long-term injuries, and as a result sit in 13th place in the Western Conference at 18-29.

They are five games back of the final Play-In Tournament spot, and shouldn't even be trying to get there. A trip to the lottery is not only likely, but for the best, as they'll be able to add another talented young player to their Morant-Jaren Jackson Jr.-Desmond Bane core. By moving Adams, they create more salary cap spaces and roster flexibility for what figures to be an important summer.