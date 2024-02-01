The Cleveland Cavaliers will visit the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at the FedExForum. Memphis is 18-29 overall and 5-16 at home, while Cleveland is 29-16 overall and 12-8 on the road. The Grizzlies have won two of the last three head-to-head matchups, but the Cavaliers covered the spread in two of those three games.

However, the Cavs are 24-20 against the number this season, while the Grizzlies are 21-26 ATS. Cleveland is favored by 8 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 215.5 points. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 48-30 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning over $1,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Cleveland vs. Memphis. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies:

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers spread: Grizzlies +8

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers over/under: 215.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers money line: Grizzlies: +261, Cavaliers: -332

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers extended their winning streak to three against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. Cleveland walked away with a 128-121 victory, and Donovan Mitchell posted another impressive stat line, scoring 45 points to go along with eight assists and six rebounds.

Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert and Sam Merrill all reached double-figures off the bench as well, and Cleveland shot 52.8% from the floor as a team and went 22-of-23 from the free-throw line. The Cavs have now won 11 of their last 12 games. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies fell 103-94 to the Sacramento Kings on Monday. Memphis led by 15 in the first quarter but had a horrific shooting performance overall, shooting 37.5% from the floor as a team. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 22 points but went 6-for-18 from the floor, and the Grizzlies were throughly dominated on the glass.

They lost the rebounding battle 51-37, and Domantas Sabonis had 26 rebounds all by himself. With twin towers Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen to deal with on Thursday night, they'll need to put together a much more complete performance down low. As has seemingly been the case all year, Memphis will be severely undermanned again on Thursday as Desmond Bane (ankle) and Marcus Smart (finger) are out, while Luke Kennard (knee) is doubtful. See which team to pick here.

Key Betting Info

The Grizzlies are headed into this one without Ja Morant, who is out for the rest of the season with an injury to his shoulder. On the year, Morant has averaged 25.1 points, 8.1 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Grizzlies are 7-14 against the spread in their last 21 games when at home.

The Grizzlies are 9-5 against the spread in their last 14 games when the spread was between +6 to +9.

The Cavaliers are 13-8 against the spread in their last 21 games when on the road.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers picks

The model has simulated Grizzlies vs. Cavs 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick where one side has all of the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Cavs vs. Grizzlies, and which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on a 48-30 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.