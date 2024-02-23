The Memphis Grizzlies (20-36) will try to record their first three-game winning streak since the end of January when they face the Los Angeles Clippers (36-18) on Friday night. Memphis had lost nine straight games, but it has bounced back with wins over Houston and Milwaukee. Los Angeles has lost two of its last three games, including a 129-107 setback at Oklahoma City on Thursday. This is the final game of a three-game road trip for the Clippers.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. Los Angeles is favored by 9 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Clippers odds, while the over/under is 222.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.



Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Clippers vs. Grizzlies:

Grizzlies vs. Clippers spread: Grizzlies +9

Grizzlies vs. Clippers over/under: 222.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Clippers money line: Grizzlies: +321, Clippers: -411

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis had lost nine straight games before picking up consecutive home wins before the All-Star Break. The Grizzlies notched a 121-113 win over the Rockets and followed it up with a 113-110 win over the Bucks the following night. They were 14.5-point underdogs in their shocking win over Milwaukee, as rookie Gregory Jackson and small forward Ziaire Williams both scored 27 points.

The Grizzlies have been dealing with injuries throughout the season, but Jaren Jackson Jr. (probable; quad) is expected to return to the lineup on Friday after missing the final game before the All-Star break. Los Angeles is playing the second leg of a back-to-back on the road after getting blown out by Oklahoma City on Thursday. Memphis has covered the spread in 10 of its last 14 games, including seven of its last nine home games.

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles had won 28 of its past 35 games prior to its loss to the Thunder on Thursday after returning from the All-Star break. However, the Clippers had a chance to get their legs underneath them after the break, while Memphis is getting set for its first game in eight days. The Clippers have already picked up two wins over the Grizzlies, including a 128-119 win in Memphis on Jan. 12.

Paul George poured in 37 points in that win, while Kawhi Leonard added 22 points. The Clippers have no current injury issues, while the Grizzlies are playing without Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger) and Ja Morant (shoulder). Los Angeles has won five of its last six road games, and Memphis has only won three of its last 11 games against Pacific Division opponents.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Clippers picks



