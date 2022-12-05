The Miami Heat will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the FedExForum. Memphis is 14-9 overall and 8-2 at home, while the Heat are 11-12 overall and 3-8 on the road. The Grizzlies and Heat both enter Monday's matchup having won four of their last five games.

Memphis is favored by 1 point in the latest Grizzlies vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 224.5. Before entering any Heat vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 106-70 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Grizzlies vs. Heat. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Heat:

Grizzlies vs. Heat spread: Grizzlies -1

Grizzlies vs. Heat over/under: 224.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Heat money line: Memphis -115, Miami -105

Grizzlies vs. Heat picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies were able to grind out a solid win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, winning 122-112. Point guard Ja Morant did his thing and posted a double-double on 33 points and 10 assists in addition to five boards. For the season, Morant is averaging 28.4 points, 7.5 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Memphis is averaging 115.3 points per game this season, which ranks eighth in the NBA. Defensively, the Grizzlies are giving up 113.7 points per contest.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Heat ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 120-116 victory over the Boston Celtics. Miami's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Bam Adebayo, who had 28 points along with seven rebounds, and small forward Jimmy Butler, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 15 boards.

The Heat are allowing opponents to make just 35.5% of their 3-point attempts this season. Offensively, Miami is knocking down 11.9 3-point field goals per game on average.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Heat picks

The model has simulated Grizzlies vs. Heat 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Heat vs. Grizzlies? And which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.