We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Atlanta Hawks will host the Philadelphia 76ers. Atlanta is 14-21 overall and 5-9 at home, while Philadelphia is 23-12 overall and 10-6 on the road. The Sixers have won each of the last five meetings, including double-digit victories in both matchups this season. The Hawks are an NBA-worst 8-27 against the spread this season, while Philadelphia is 23-13 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Hawks are favored by 1.5 points in the latest 76ers vs. Hawks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 245.5 points.

Hawks vs. 76ers spread: Hawks -1.5

Hawks vs. 76ers over/under: 245.5 points

Hawks vs. 76ers money line: Hawks: -124, 76ers: +104

What to know about the Hawks

The Hawks fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Orlando Magic on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result as they fell 117-110. The losing side was boosted by Trae Young, who scored 31 points to go along with nine assists, while Jalen Johnson had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Young is having another stellar season, averaging 27.8 points and a career-high of 11 assists. He's powering an offense that's scoring the third-most points per game, but the other end of the court is where Atlanta has problems. It ranks in the bottom three of the NBA in points allowed per game, defensive rating and field goal percentage allowed. That defense could be without its anchor, as Clint Capela (Achilles), is questionable, while De'Andre Hunter (knee) is out for Wednesday.

What to know about the 76ers

The 76ers have been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. On Saturday, they had a less-than-successful result in a 120-109 loss to the Utah Jazz. The 76ers found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 17.1% worse than the opposition, and it was their second defeat in a row and third in the last four games.

Joel Embiid missed that game versus Utah and will also be sidelined tonight due to knee swelling. Philadelphia is 21-6 straight up and 20-7 against the spread when Embiid plays, compared to being 2-6 SU and 3-5 ATS when he's inactive. With him out, Philly will have to rely more on Tyrese Maxey (25.9 points per game) and Tobias Harris (16.9 PPG), especially if De'Anthony Melton (questionable; back) can't suit up.

Key Betting Info

The Hawks have performed about as expected when favored so far this season and currently sit at 9-8 when expecting a win. On the other hand, the 76ers have really struggled as the underdog this season and are currently 2-6 in that position.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Hawks are 1-8 against the spread in their last 9 games when the spread was between -4 to -1.

The Hawks are 1-8 against the spread in their last 9 games when favored at home.

The 76ers are 4-5 against the spread in their last 9 games when not the favorite.

How to make Hawks vs. 76ers picks

