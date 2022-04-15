It's win or go home for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks. Cleveland lost to the Brooklyn Nets to find themselves in this position, while the Hawks overcame the Charlotte Hornets for a chance at the No. 8 playoff seed in the East. Cleveland could be getting big man Jarrett Allen back for this important game. He's been out with a fractured finger since March 6, and the Cavs have certainly missed his defensive presence in the frontcourt.

The Hawks will try to ride momentum from Wednesday's win over the Hornets, in which Trae Young put up 24 points. Atlanta ended up putting Charlotte away rather easily in the end, but the Cavaliers should present a tougher matchup. Ahead of Friday night's play-in matchup, here's everything you need to know.

(8) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (9) Atlanta Hawks

When: Friday, April 15 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 15 | 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN | Live stream: FuboTV

ESPN | FuboTV Odds: ATL: -125; CLE: +105: O/U: 223 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Cavaliers: Cleveland needs Caris LeVert to be more productive on offense if it wants to win this game. Darius Garland did his part in tallying 34 points against the Nets, but it wasn't enough against Brooklyn's high-powered offense. LeVert ended that game with just 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting from the field, which won't be enough against the Hawks. Allen's return would give the Cavs another body in the frontcourt to bother Atlanta.

Hawks: Although Young finished with 24 points against the Hornets, he had an inefficient journey in getting there. The Hawks only go as far as Young takes them, and they'll need him to have a more efficient shooting night against a better Cleveland defense. If Allen plays, the Hawks will no longer have a size advantage by running pick-and-rolls with Clint Capela, who finished with 15 points against the Hornets. He could put up similar numbers, but the Cavs should now have enough size to contend with him down low.

Prediction

I think Young has a more efficient night against the Cavaliers and will help lead his team to the final playoff spot in the East. Even with Allen active, Atlanta just has so many offensive weapons that will cause problems for the Cavs. Pick: Hawks -1.5