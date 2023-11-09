The Atlanta Hawks (4-3) and the Orlando Magic (4-3) will square off on Thursday night in a contest in Mexico City. The Hawks are looking to bounce back after having their four-game win streak snapped, as on Monday the Oklahoma City Thunder topped Atlanta 126-117. Likewise, Orlando comes off a Monday loss, falling 117-102 to the Dallas Mavericks. Orlando is a bit shorthanded as Wendell Carter Jr. (hand) is out, while Markelle Fultz (knee) is questionable.

Hawks vs. Magic spread: Hawks -3.5

Hawks vs. Magic Over-Under: 231.5 points

Hawks vs. Magic money line: Atlanta -164, Orlando +137

ATL: Has hit the Game Total Over in 42 of its last 71 games

ORL: Has hit the money line in 33 of its last 64 games



Guard Dejounte Murray is a very athletic ball handler on the floor. Murray uses his long arms to swarm opposing players on defense and get into passing lanes. The Washington product does an exceptional job attacking the lane, and he leads the team in scoring (22.6) with 4.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and one steal per game. In the loss to the Thunder, he finished with 29 points, six assists, and shot 6-of-9 from three.

Guard Trae Young thrives as a facilitator and perimeter scorer due to his smooth jumper. The Oklahoma product is first on the squad in assists (10.4), with 21.7 points per game. He's recorded a double-double in five of his last six outings. On Nov. 4 against New Orleans, Young totaled 22 points and 12 assists. See which team to pick here.

Forward Franz Wagner is one of Orlando's best players as he can get a bucket in a variety of different ways and has a reliable jumper. The Michigan product ranks first on the team in points (18.7) with 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. In the Nov. 4 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Wagner racked up 26 points and five rebounds.

Forward Paolo Banchero is a nimble force in the frontcourt who has excellent handles and court vision. Banchero scores at all three levels, averaging 18.1 points, six rebounds, and a team-high 5.6 assists per contest. He's amassed 22-plus points in three straight games. On Nov. 2 versus the Utah Jazz, Banchero had 30 points, nine boards, and five assists. See which team to pick here.

