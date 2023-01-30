Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (23-26) are set to host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (25-25) on Monday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland. The Blazers are 13-11 at home, while Atlanta is 12-14 on the road. The Hawks are looking to rebound from a 120-113 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Blazers are looking to bounce back from a 123-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Portland is 26-23 and Atlanta is 21-28-1 against the spread this season. Young is listed as day-to-day on Atlanta's injury report, but is expected to play. For Portland, center Jusuf Nurkic (calf) and guard Josh Hart are both listed as day-to-day.

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks spread: Trail Blazers -2

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks over/under: 236 points

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks money line: Portland -130, Atlanta 110

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

The game between the Trail Blazers and the Toronto Raptors this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Portland falling 123-105 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Power forward Jerami Grant put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points along with eight rebounds.

Damian Lillard is one of seven NBA players averaging over 30 points per game this season. The 32-year-old point guard is scoring 30.1 points per game to go along with 7.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest. Lillard has the ability to carry the Blazers to victory on any given night, but does have a capable supporting cast in Anfernee Simons (21.6 points, 4.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds), Grant (21.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists), and Jusuf Nurkic (14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists).

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, Atlanta came up short against the Los Angeles Clippers this past Saturday, falling 120-113. Atlanta's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Trae Young, who posted a double-double on 31 points and ten dimes in addition to five boards.

Allowing an average of 116.6 points per game, Atlanta hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end, which could be problematic against a Portland team that can score in bunches. Young is once again playing at an All-Star level, averaging 27.2 points, 9.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game. His supporting cast is led by shooting guard Dejounte Murray, who has per game averages of 20.8 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.4 rebounds.

