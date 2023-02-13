The Miami Heat (32-25) will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (39-18) on Monday night. Miami has won all three of those games in narrow fashion, beating Orlando in overtime on Saturday. Denver bounced back from a loss to the Magic with a double-digit win over Charlotte, remaining 4.5 games ahead of Memphis in the Western Conference standings.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Miami-Dade Arena. Miami is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 219.5. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 18 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 55-29 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Nuggets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Nuggets vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Nuggets spread: Heat -1.5

Heat vs. Nuggets over/under: 219.5 points

Heat vs. Nuggets money line: Miami +105, Denver -125

Heat vs. Nuggets picks: See picks here

Why the Heat can cover

Miami continues to play close games this season, going 19-11 in its 30 games decided by five or fewer points, with nine of its last 10 games coming by that margin. The Heat played a close game against Denver at the end of December, losing by five points in the end. They are riding a three-game winning streak coming into this matchup, having knocked off Orlando in overtime on Saturday.

Denver is on the road for the fourth time in five games, dropping two of its last three games away from home. The Nuggets could be missing Jamal Murray (knee) and Aaron Gordon (ribs), who are both listed as questionable for this contest. Miami is on an eight-game home winning streak and has won five of its last six games against Western Conference opponents.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Miami is dealing with as many injuries as any team in the NBA right now, which will make it difficult to compete after playing another close game on Saturday. The Heat are going to be without Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo on Monday, while Tyler Herro is questionable with a knee injury. Herro is Miami's third-leading scorer, averaging 20.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Denver continues to sit atop the Western Conference standings and is coming off a 14-point win at Charlotte on Saturday. MVP candidate Nikola Jokic had his NBA-high 20th triple-double of the season in that win, as the Nuggets remained unbeaten when he accomplishes that feat. They have won and covered the spread in five straight meetings between these teams.

How to make Heat vs. Nuggets picks

The model has simulated Nuggets vs. Heat 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Heat vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Nuggets vs. Heat spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.