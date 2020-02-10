Heat vs. Warriors odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 10 predictions from advanced computer model

The Miami Heat will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. ET Monday at the Chase Center. Golden State is 12-41 overall and 7-18 at home, while Miami is 34-18 overall and 12-15 on the road. The Warriors have lost seven of their past nine games. The Heat have lost three consecutive games. Miami is favored by five points in the latest Warriors vs. Heat odds, and the over-under is set at 219. Before entering any Heat vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 17 on a blistering 35-19 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Heat. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Heat vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Heat spread: Warriors +5

Warriors vs. Heat over-under: 219 points

Warriors vs. Heat money line: Golden State 175, Miami -209

What you need to know about the Warriors

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 42 turnovers, the Los Angeles Lakers took down the Warriors 125-120 this past Saturday. Eric Paschall had a rough night: he played for 27 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-11 shooting. Andrew Wiggins scored 24 points in his Golden State debut. He averaged 22.4 points in 42 games for Minnesota this season.

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as the Heat fell 115-109 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite the loss, Miami had strong showings from Goran Dragic, who had 27 points and seven assists, and Jae Crowder, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Jimmy Butler (shoulder) will miss his third straight game Monday, and Tyler Herro (ankle) is expected to miss his fourth.

How to make the Warriors vs. the Heat picks

The model has simulated Warriors vs. Heat 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. Heat? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Heat vs. Warriors spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.