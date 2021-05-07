The Charlotte Hornets and the Orlando Magic will face off in a Southeast Division clash at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 32-34 overall and 17-15 at home, while Orlando is 21-45 overall and 10-21 on the road. The teams have split their first two meetings this season.

Charlotte is favored by 7.5-points in the latest Hornets vs. Magic odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 217.

Hornets vs. Magic spread: Hornets -7.5

Hornets vs. Magic over-under: 217 points

Hornets vs. Magic money line: Charlotte -325, Orlando +265



What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets took a 120-99 beating from the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. Charlotte is the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, three games behind the sixth seed. The Hornets have lost four of their past six games. P.J. Washington had 24 points, making six 3-point attempts.

Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench on Thursday. Devonte' Graham (knee) and Cody Martin (ankle) are day to day. Miles Bridges (health and safety protocols) is out.

What you need to know about the Magic

The Magic were trampled by the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, 132-96. Orlando was down 100-75 at the end of the third quarter. Mo Bamba dropped a double-double with 19 points and 15 boards along with four blocks. The Magic are tied for the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Wendell Carter Jr. (eye) is out for Friday's game. Terrence Ross (back), Chuma Okeke (ankle), Michael Carter-Williams (ankle) and James Ennis III (calf) may all be out for the rest of the season.

How to make Hornets vs. Magic picks

