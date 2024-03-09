The Charlotte Hornets (15-48) will aim for their first win in March when they host the Brooklyn Nets (25-38) on Saturday night. Charlotte has lost six consecutive games, including a 112-100 setback at Washington on Friday. Brooklyn has split its first four games in March, falling to Detroit on Thursday. The Nets are getting set for the second game of a six-game road trip that concludes next Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Spectrum Center. The Nets are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Nets odds, while the over/under is 207.5 points.



Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Hornets vs. Nets spread: Nets -6.5

Hornets vs. Nets over/under: 207.5 points

Hornets vs. Nets money line: Hornets +200, Nets -246

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte is coming off its best month of the season, winning five times in a six-game stretch from the middle of February to the end of February. The Hornets picked up wins over the Hawks and Pacers during that stretch, and they were underdogs in all five victories. Two of their four losses this month have come by single digits on the road, as they covered the spread in losses to the 76ers and Raptors.

Power forward Miles Bridges had 32 points and 12 rebounds at Washington on Friday night, shooting 13 of 27 from the floor. Rookie shooting guard Brandon Miller added 21 points, while center Nick Richards posted a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Brooklyn had only covered the spread three times in its last 19 road games.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn has won five of the last six meetings between these teams, covering the spread in four of those games. The Nets have already picked up wins over the Hawks and 76ers so far this month, despite entering both of those contests as underdogs. Point guard Dennis Schroder and power forward Dorian Finney-Smith both scored 20 points in the win over the 76ers on Tuesday.

Schroder had another big outing on Thursday, finishing with 31 points and eight assists on 12 of 17 shooting in a loss at Detroit. The Hornets have lost six straight games and were without guard Tre Mann (groin) in their loss to Washington on Friday. They have only covered the spread once in their last eight games against Brooklyn, and they are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games overall. See which team to pick here.

The model has simulated Nets vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

