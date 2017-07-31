J.R. Smith fires back at Tracy McGrady for 'anybody can win a championship' jab

Tracy McGrady's Hall of Fame acceptance speech is not sitting well with some people. One of those people is Cleveland Cavaliers' guard/forward J.R. Smith. After McGrady said that "anybody can win a championship, not everybody can get into the Hall of Fame," Smith took to Twitter to make his thoughts heard.

This man really said "anyone can win a ring but not everyone can make it to the Hall Of Fame?" Soooo no one else thinks that dumb as hell??? — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) July 31, 2017

FACTS!! People who did nothing make the hall!! If it was like MLB ok but Basketball hall a fame you can build a park an get in!! https://t.co/0gEkFoQ7hN — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) July 31, 2017

So you played for the Hall an not to win. If I was on his team we fighting idc if we don't play no more. Don't waste my time. Not wit hoop! — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) July 31, 2017

The comments may not have been so controversial had McGrady won a ring, but his resume as a player speaks for itself. However, in a league where championships are valued above all (look at the constant ring chasing and team switching), it makes sense that McGrady's comments wouldn't sit well with many players.

The comments have sparked a divide among fans, with some finding merit in McGrady's comments and others thinking it confirms that he didn't care about winning. It took McGrady until the very last season of his career (while playing for the Spurs) to make it to the second round of the playoffs; he had always played for middling teams (predominantly the Rockets, Magic and Raptors). With that in mind, it makes sense why McGrady may feel the way that he does.

Whatever the case, Smith has a ring, and as someone who is a champion but not a Hall of Famer it makes sense why he'd take issue with McGrady's comments. However, other champions may not be able to make the same claim, which is McGrady's viewpoint.