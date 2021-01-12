The Utah Jazz will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 5-6 overall and 2-2 at home, while the Jazz are 6-4 overall and 5-2 on the road. The Jazz have won the last four meetings between the teams.

Utah is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Jazz odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 206.5. Before entering any Jazz vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 67-38 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cavs vs. Jazz. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Jazz vs. Cavs:

Cavaliers vs. Jazz spread: Cavaliers +10.5

Cavaliers vs. Jazz over-under: 206.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Jazz money line: Cleveland +450; Utah -600



Latest Odds: Cleveland Cavaliers +10.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, 101-91. Andre Drummond had 19 points and 14 rebounds for his 11th consecutive double-double to start the season, extending the franchise record. Memphis led 73-57 late in the third quarter, but Cleveland then went on a 27-8 run to go ahead by three points with 6:43 remaining in the game. A Utah 3-pointer put the Grizzlies ahead to stay at 89-86.

Cleveland has lost four of its past five games. Damyean Dotson had 14 points and six assists, and Cedi Osman scored 14 points vs. Memphis. Collin Sexton was a late scratch because of a sprained ankle. He is listed as day to day. The Cavaliers were held under 100 points for the eighth consecutive game. The Cavaliers have a 48-58 all-time record vs. the Jazz.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah beat the Detroit Pistons 96-86 on Sunday. The Jazz have won four of their past six games. Donovan Mitchell scored 13 of his 28 points in the first quarter. Utah scored the game's first nine points and never trailed. The Jazz's first quarter advantage swelled to 20 points. Mike Conley had 22 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds. Utah was not fazed by an 11 for 35 performance from 3-point range.

Rudy Gobert collected 19 rebounds on Sunday, and Derrick Favors added six points and 14 rebounds. The Jazz outrebounded the Pistons 63-39. With the win over Detroit on Jan. 10, Quin Snyder tied Frank Layden for the second most wins in Jazz history, with a 277-215 record. Royce O'Neale is averaging a career-best 8.0 rebounds, additionally knocking down 2.0 3-point field goals per game. He is one of just three NBA players averaging eight boards and two 3-pointers a game. Joe Ingles (Achilles) is questionable for Tuesday's game. Favors (knee) is probable.

How to make Jazz vs. Cavaliers picks

The model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jazz vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jazz vs. Cavaliers spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 67-38 roll.