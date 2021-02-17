The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Staples Center. Los Angeles is 21-8 overall and 10-4 at home, while Utah is 23-5 overall and 10-3 on the road. The Jazz won the first meeting of the season on Jan. 1, 106-100. Utah is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Clippers vs. Jazz odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228. Before entering any Jazz vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up more than $8,400 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 9 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 83-48 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Jazz. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Clippers vs. Jazz:

Clippers vs. Jazz spread: Clippers +3.5

Clippers vs. Jazz over-under: 228 points

Latest Odds: Utah Jazz -3.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Jazz

On Monday, the Jazz captured a comfortable 134-123 win over the 76ers. Jordan Clarkson made a career best eight three-point field goals on 13 attempts and finished with 40 points in 29 minutes. It was only the third time since 1983-84 that a player off the bench scored 40-plus points in 29 minutes or less. Utah enters tonight's contest having won 19 of its past 20 games.

Utah is off the best 28-game start in franchise history. The Jazz lead the league in three-pointers at 16.8 per game. Utah has been holding its opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.0, which is third best in the league. Mike Conley (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Meanwhile, Los Angeles beat the Miami Heat 125-118 on Monday. Marcus Morris shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points. The Clippers have won four consecutive games. Los Angeles shot 47-for-85 (55.3 percent) from the field and 15- for-32 (46.9) from three-point range.

Ivica Zubac had a season-high 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting while grabbing eight rebounds. The Clippers have totaled 30-plus assists in their past two games. Kawhi Leonard (leg) is questionable for Wednesday's game. Paul George (toe) and Nicolas Batum (concussion) are out.

How to make Clippers vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Clippers vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jazz vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread hits in 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jazz vs. Clippers spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 83-48 roll.