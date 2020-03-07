Jazz vs. Pistons odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 7 predictions from advanced computer model

The Utah Jazz will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 20-43 overall and 11-21 at home, while Utah is 40-22 overall and 19-13 on the road. The Jazz have won four consecutive games, all against Eastern Conference teams. The Pistons have lost nine of their past 10 games.

Utah is favored by eight points in the latest Pistons vs. Jazz odds, and the over-under is set at 210.5. Before entering any Jazz vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned almost $4,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also entered Week 20 a blistering 49-31 on all top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pistons vs. Jazz. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Jazz:

Pistons vs. Jazz spread: Pistons +8

Pistons vs. Jazz over-under: 210.5 points

Pistons vs. Jazz money line: Detroit +284, Utah -360

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, falling 114-107. Christian Wood shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and nine boards. The Thunder scored the final eight points of the game. Jordan McRae, who was claimed off waivers from the Denver Nuggets. had 15 points and three assists in 26 minutes.

Bruce Brown has missed the last four games with knee soreness, but is expected to play Saturday.

What you need to know about the Jazz

The Jazz outlasted the Boston Celtics on Friday, 99-94. The team accrued 62 points in the first half. Mike Conley shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 25 points and five dimes. Jordan Clarkson added 17 points.

The Jazz can sweep their current four-game road trip with a win over Detroit on Saturday. Utah won the teams' most recent meeting, 104-81 on Dec. 30.

How to make Pistons vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Pistons vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pistons vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Pistons vs. Jazz spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.