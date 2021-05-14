The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz will face off in a Northwest Division clash at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. OKC is 21-49 overall and 9-25 at home, while Utah is 50-20 overall and 19-15 on the road.

Utah is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Jazz odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 221.5.

Thunder vs. Jazz spread: Thunder +14.5

Thunder vs. Jazz over-under: 221.5 points

Thunder vs. Jazz money line: Utah -1300, OKC +800



What you need to know about the Thunder

The Thunder were steamrolled by the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, 122-106. OKC was down 103-83 at the end of the third quarter. Kenrich Williams scored 20 points. The Thunder have lost eight consecutive games. They will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

The Thunder are headed for their second-worst finish ever since moving to Oklahoma City. Ty Jerome (calf) is questionable for Friday's game. Luguentz Dort (knee) is out.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah lost to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, 105-98. Bojan Bogdanovic finished with just 12 points on 5-for-14 shooting. The Jazz have lost their last two games. They have a one-game lead over the Suns for the top seed in the Western Conference with two games remaining. Phoenix owns the tie-breaker over Utah.

Mike Conley (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game. He has missed the last nine games. Donovan Mitchell has been out since April 16 and will not play in the final regular season games. Jordan Clarkson has scored 29-plus points in three of his last five games.

