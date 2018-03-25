Jazz vs. Warriors: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

The Jazz (41-32) are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They've won eight of their last 10 and have climbed their way into the thick of the Western Conference playoff race after spending most of the season on the outside looking in. The race is still tight, and while they're sitting in the eighth seed, they've been cruising and can continue to rise in the standings.

The Warriors (54-18) are just trying to survive the regular season. Injuries have decimated one of the NBA's best teams and will only hurt Golden State's chances at catching Houston for the top seed.

How to watch Jazz vs. Warriors



Date: Sunday, March 25



Time: 8:30 p.m. ET



Where: Oracle Arena in Oakland, California



TV: NBA TV



Odds and analysis



Analysis: The Warriors taking on the Jazz is going to be an intriguing matchup. Not only because of the regular-season stakes in the middle of a playoff race, but this could be a mini preview to a potential playoff series. While the Warriors have far too many injuries to get a proper assessment, it could at least give fans a chance to compare their styles.

It's just a shame that Golden State will be without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant. Even Draymond Green and some of the role players have been getting banged up. It's amazing that they've managed to hang on like they have despite being as hurt as they are.

If Golden State were healthy, then it would be massive favorites. However, with all the injuries and the Jazz playing so well, this one is probably leaning toward Utah. It should be a close game either way.