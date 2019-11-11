Khris Middleton injury update: Bucks star suffers thigh contusion vs. Thunder
Middleton was injured in the third quarter and did not return to the game
The Milwaukee Bucks have had pretty good luck on the injury front dating back to last season, but one of their best players, Khris Middleton, suffered a knock on Sunday evening. Mid-way through the third quarter of the Bucks' matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Middleton took a knee straight to his thigh, which sent him to the locker room and eventually to the bench for the rest of the night.
Curling up to the top of the key, Middleton took a pass from Giannis Antetokounmpo, then tried to drive right off a screen from Brook Lopez. As he did so, he was cut off by Terrance Ferguson, whose knee drilled into Middleton's thigh. Ferguson was called for a blocking foul, and Middleton immediately came up limping. He stayed in the game to shoot his free throws, but wasn't able to run it off. On the next possession, the Bucks took a foul, and Middleton subbed out, hobbling straight back to the locker room.
A short time later, he returned to the bench to sit with his teammates, but the Bucks announced he would be out for the remainder of the game with a thigh contusion.
It's obviously not good to lose an All-Star for any portion of time, even if it's just one half of a game. But the good news is that a thigh contusion doesn't seem like it should be a long-term problem for Middleton, considering how much he was limping in the immediate aftermath.
At this point, it's unclear how long Middleton will be out, or even if he'll miss any games at all. The Bucks don't play again until Thursday night, when they take on the lowly Bulls, and that's their only game until Saturday. That scheduling break comes at a perfect time for Middleton, who will have plenty of time to recover.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Giannis rips jersey, dominates 2nd half
Giannis ripped his jersey after airballing a free throw, then dominated in the second half...
-
Jokic hits another game-winner
Jokic only shot 9-of-23 in the game, but came up big when it mattered
-
Dion Waiters suspended 10 games by Heat
The Heat guard reportedly suffered a panic attack after taking marijuana edibles aboard a team...
-
Griffin to make debut vs. Wolves
Griffin has been sidelined for the start of the season due to knee and hamstring issues
-
Kyle Lowry suffers fractured left thumb
The Raptors suffered multiple injuries on Friday that could slow them down in the coming weeks
-
Best NBA DFS lineups, Nov. 10 picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans