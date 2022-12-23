The Sacramento Kings will take on the Washington Wizards at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at the Golden 1 Center. The Kings are 17-13 overall and 9-5 at home, while Washington is 12-21 overall and 4-14 on the road. The Wizards snapped a 10-game losing streak with a road win over the Suns on Tuesday but are still 12th in the East after a loss to the Jazz on Thursday. Meanwhile, Sacramento scored a dominant victory over the Lakers on Wednesday and is sixth in the West.

The Kings swept the season series last year, winning the two games by a combined 27 points and covering the spread on both occasions. This time around, Sacramento is favored by 9 points in the latest Kings vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 239. Before entering any Wizards vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 10 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 28-12 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning almost $1,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kings vs. Wizards. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Wizards vs. Kings:

Kings vs. Wizards spread: Kings -9

Kings vs. Wizards over/under: 239 points

Kings vs. Wizards money line: Sacramento -420, Washington +320

Kings vs. Wizards picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Kings

The stars were brightly shining for Sacramento in a 134-120 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Sacramento relied on the efforts of shooting guard Kevin Huerter, who had 26 points along with five rebounds, and center Domantas Sabonis, who posted a triple-double on 13 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists.

Over his last four games, Sabonis is averaging 21.3 points, 19.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game, and the Wizards might not have a frontcourt answer for the two-time All-Star with Kristaps Porzingis (illness) out. Expect another heavy dose of Sabonis on Friday as he's playing his best basketball of the season.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Meanwhile, Washington came up short against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, falling 120-112. A silver lining for Washington was the play of shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 30 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds. Kyle Kuzma also had 21 points in the loss, and both of those players were critical in Washington's win over Phoenix on Tuesday.

Kuzma had 29 points, six rebounds and six assists while Beal scored 25 of his 27 points in the second half on the way to a 113-110 win on the road. Without Porzingis, those two players will have to continue carrying a heavier-than-normal scoring load, but they've acquitted themselves well during the packed portion of the schedule.

How to make Wizards vs. Kings picks

The model has simulated Kings vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Kings vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.