Knicks fire David Fizdale: Steve Kerr, Gregg Popovich, Eric Spoelstra show support for fired New York coach
A trio of championship coaches don't think that Fizdale was given a fair shake in New York
The New York Knicks fired head coach David Fizdale on Friday afternoon, and it didn't take long for coaches from around the NBA to weigh in on the move, show support for Fizdale, and suggest that the Knicks' issues lie elsewhere.
"I don't know where the decision was made to fire Coach Fizdale, but if it came from the top, it's a case of mistaken identity," San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said of the firing. "He's a fine, talented young coach with a great pedigree, and it's ridiculous to think you're gonna bring a young guy in and after being there a minute and a half, you expect him to fix everything that's been wrong there for a long time. That's pretty unfair. So, it's the old analogy: he got thrown under the bus. He'll come out of it because he's a great coach."
Fizdale was the Knicks sixth different head coach since 2010, and at one point in time, Steve Kerr was considering taking the job, before he ultimately became the head coach of the Golden State Warriors instead. It's safe to say that Kerr is happy with the decision that he made.
"If I had gone to New York that would have been me like three years ago,'' Kerr said when asked about Fizdale's firing, via the New York Post. "I'm well aware of that. So I think I made the right choice... I'm a big fan of David — he's a helluva coach. As we know in this business, it's fragile. Your job is dependent on a lot of things. The talent you coach, but just as important, the strength of the organization and group around you. It takes a really strong organization to help coaches and players get through difficult times."
One coach that is particularly close with Fizdale is Miami Heat head coach Eric Spoelstra, as Fizdale served as an assistant under Spoelstra in Miami for several seasons and won two NBA championships on the Heat's bench. Unsurprisingly, Spoelstra agreed with Popovich's assessment that Fizdale wasn't given enough time to really make something happen in New York.
"It's disappointing. I'm bummed about it," Spoelstra said, via the Miami Herald. "Fiz obviously is someone very dear to me. I just think he's an extremely talented coach... They had a very good coaching staff up there. Things just take time in this league. It's really unfortunate they they weren't given the time to really do some work. There's a lot of rolling up your sleeves that has to be done there and you have to build a foundation and build a culture and standards and that's tough to do when you don't have time."
Fizdale isn't blameless in the Knicks struggles this season, but he certainly wasn't the only reason that the team sunk to the bottom of the Eastern Conference almost immediately, and it's clear that his coaching peers around the league recognize that.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Cavs open to trading Kevin Love
Love could be wearing a new NBA uniform at some point this season
-
Could Carmelo have done this for Lakers?
Could Carmelo Anthony have played this well in purple and gold?
-
Top candidates for Knicks coaching job
The Knicks don't have many appealing options to replace David Fizdale
-
Knicks fire coach David Fizdale
The Knicks have made the long-rumored move following their abysmal start to the season
-
David Fizdale fired as HC of Knicks
Twitter had some jokes when it came to David Fizdale's firing
-
Curry has second surgery on broken hand
Curry had pins removed from his broken left hand, and is still on track to be re-evaluated...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans