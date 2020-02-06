Knicks plan to make player agent Leon Rose their next team president, reports say

After parting ways with Steve Mills on Tuesday, the New York Knicks are set to hire CAA player agent Leon Rose as their new president of basketball operations, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne. Joining Rose in the front office will be William Wesley, another CAA consultant, commonly known around league circles as "World Wide Wes," according to Sham Charania of The Athletic.

Rose is LeBron James' former agent, and currently represents some of the top players in the league -- Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Carmelo Anthony.

The two parties are expected to begin negotiations shortly after the end of the trade deadline on Thursday, according to the report. A formal deal is not expected be announced right away.

Rose does not have experience in an NBA front office but would be in keeping with the current trend of player agents moving to that side of the operation, following in the footsteps of Bob Myers with the Golden State Warriors and Rob Pelinka with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Knicks parted ways with Mills on Tuesday, just two days before the trade deadline. He had served as the president of basketball operations since 2017, with his tenure as executive vice president and general manager dating back to 2013. During that time, the Knicks have gone a combined 117-365 without a single playoff appearance.

New York currently sits 15-36, with the fourth-worst record in the NBA.

CBS will continue to update this breaking news story as necessary.