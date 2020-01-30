James Dolan gets angry at teenager as Knicks fans chant 'sell the team' in final seconds of loss
Knicks fans are again letting James Dolan hear it
Let's just say that things got a little chaotic in the final seconds of Wednesday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks. With just 48.1 seconds remaining, Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder stole the ball, launched a three from the corner and received a hard foul from Knicks guard Elfrid Payton.
Both teams got into a shoving match and it was absolute bedlam at Madison Square Garden. If all that wasn't bad enough, Knicks fans took it as an opportunity to direct "sell the team" chants towards owner James Dolan, who was in the stands.
As you can see in the video, the chants were very audible and the Knicks tried to mask it with music. However, the intentions of the fanbase were clear as day.
According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Dolan was incensed by the chant and immediately attempted to get Madison Square Garden security to put a stop to it. In the process, he also "singled out" a teenager for participating in the chant.
Dolan shouted at security during the chanting and according to a source, Dolan singled out a teenager because he was the chanting fan closest to the Knicks owner. Dolan's on record as stating he does not appreciate when fans heckle him about giving up his ownership of the team.
The Knicks are in completely disarray and have just 13 wins during the 2019-20 season. The franchise has also lost seven of their last nine games, including Wednesday's 127-106 abysmal defeat at the hands of the Grizzlies.
This comes after an offseason in which they missed out on star free agents like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who decided to sign with the nearby Brooklyn Nets instead. Fans are certainly not happy with the direction that the team is going in and Dolan definitely has quite a bit to do with that.
