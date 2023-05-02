A 2023 NBA playoff Eastern Conference showdown has the New York Knicks hosting the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. On Sunday, the Heat went into Madison Square Garden and beat the Knicks 108-101 to secure Game 1. Forward Jimmy Butler (ankle) is questionable for the Heat, while Tyler Herro (hand) and Victor Oladipo (knee) remain out. Forward Julius Randle (ankle) and guard Jalen Brunson (ankle) are also questionable for New York.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Knicks odds. The over/under for total points is 206.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Heat vs. Knicks: New York -6.5

Heat vs. Knicks Over-Under: 206.5 points

Heat vs. Knicks money line: Miami +228, New York -285

MIA: Heat are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games overall

NY: Knicks are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall



Why the Knicks can cover



Guard Brunson (questionable) is the main contributor for this ball club. Brunson is a crafty playmaker who can get to the rack at an elite level, and the Villanova product has the ability to step back and hit jumpers with ease. The 26-year-old leads the team in points (24.2), assists (5.2), and steals (2) in the 2023 NBA playoffs. In Game 1, Brunson tallied 25 points and seven dimes.

Forward RJ Barrett is playing with confidence and aggression right now. Barrett is looking to attack the basket and excels in transition. The Duke product is second on the team in points (18.8) with five rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in the postseason. He has scored 20-plus points in three straight games, including on Sunday when Barrett notched 26 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.

Why the Heat can cover

Center Bam Adebayo is a very smart and versatile player in the frontcourt. Adebayo has great court vision as a passer and is relentlessly attacking the boards. The Kentucky product leads the team in rebounds (8.5) with 17.2 points and 4.5 assists per game in the playoffs. On April 26 against the Milwaukee Bucks, he finished with a triple-double of 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Guard Gabe Vincent has taken a step forward offensively for this group. Vincent has a smooth jumper from the perimeter, can attack off the dribble, and also sets up his teammates consistently. The UC Santa Barbara product is first on the team in assists (5) along with 14.2 points per game in the 2023 NBA playoffs. In Game 1, Vincent dropped 22 points, six assists, and knocked down five 3-pointers.

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Heat 10,000 times and is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 208 points.

