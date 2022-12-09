The Charlotte Hornets look to snap a three-game losing streak when they take on the visiting New York Knicks in an NBA Eastern Conference matchup on Friday night. The Hornets (7-18), who are fourth in the Southeast Division, are 0-1 against New York this season. The Knicks (12-13), who have won two in a row and three of five, are fifth in the Atlantic Division. New York defeated Atlanta 113-89 on Wednesday, while Charlotte dropped a 122-116 decision at Brooklyn. Charlotte lists LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (scapula), Cody Martin (knee), Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) and Mark Williams (ankle) as out. Ryan Arcidiacono (ankle) and Obi Toppin (fibula) are out for New York.

Tip-off from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., is set for 7 p.m. ET. New York is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 224.5.

Knicks vs. Hornets spread: Knicks -4.5

Knicks vs. Hornets over/under: 224.5 points

Knicks vs. Hornets money line: Knicks -170, Hornets +143

NYK: The Knicks are 17-6 against the spread in their last 23 road games

CHA: The Hornets are 6-0-1 ATS in their last seven games following a straight-up loss

Why the Knicks can cover



New York has been led by veteran power forward Julius Randle. He is averaging 21.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in 33.2 minutes. Randle is coming off a monster performance against the Hawks, in which he scored 34 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, while dishing out five assists. It was his 10th double-double of the season. He has reached double figures in his past eight games, and has scored 30 or more points four times this year.

Also adding to the Knicks' scoring punch is point guard Jalen Brunson. The fifth-year veteran is averaging 20.5 points, 6.2 assists, one steal and 3.4 rebounds per game. He is looking to rebound from a season-low eight points on 14.3% shooting from the floor in the win over Atlanta. He has two double-doubles this season, including a 22-point, 10-assist effort against Boston on Nov. 5.

Why the Hornets can cover

Despite that, New York isn't a lock to cover the Knicks vs. Hornets spread. That's because Charlotte has been led by shooting guard Terry Rozier, who has scored 20 or more points in each of the last six games. He is averaging 25.5 points and 6.3 assists over the past four games. For the season, he averages 21.7 points, 5.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game. He has one double-double on the year, scoring 23 points and dishing out 11 assists against New Orleans on Oct. 21.

Shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. has also been red hot of late. He has scored 28 points in back-to-back games, and has reached 20 or more points in six consecutive games. He scored a season-high 34 points in a double-overtime loss at Cleveland on Nov. 18, and registered two double-doubles this year. He is averaging 20.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.2 assists in 25 starts.

