The New York Knicks (44-31) will try to get back on track when they host the Sacramento Kings (44-31) on Thursday night. New York has lost three straight games, including a 109-99 setback at Miami on Tuesday. Sacramento is coming off back-to-back wins over the Jazz and Clippers to wrap up a five-game homestand. The Knicks are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, while the Kings are in eighth place in the Western Conference.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, N.Y. The Knicks are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Knicks vs. Kings odds, while the over/under is 214 points.

Knicks vs. Kings spread: Knicks -3.5

Knicks vs. Kings over/under: 214 points

Knicks vs. Kings money line: Knicks: -155, Kings: +129

Why the Knicks can cover

New York will be happy to return home after playing three of its last four games on the road, including a 109-99 loss at Miami on Tuesday. Shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo led New York with 31 points, four rebounds and four assists, shooting 11 of 21 from the floor. Point guard Miles McBride scored 24 points, while star Jalen Brunson added 20 points and 10 rebounds in a double-double effort.

The Kings have not won three straight games since Feb. 14-25, and they have gone just 11-8 since then during an inconsistent stretch. The Knicks only have one four-game losing streak this season, with their last three losses coming by a combined 15 points. Brunson poured in 61 points in an overtime loss at San Antonio last Friday. Josh Hart (wrist) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are listed as questionable for Thursday, while Julius Randle (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow) remain out.

Why the Kings can cover

Sacramento bounced back from consecutive losses to Dallas last week with a 127-106 win over Utah on Sunday, covering the spread as a 13-point favorite. Power forward Keegan Murray had 25 points, while Harrison Barnes and De'Aaron Fox both finished with 24 points. The Kings were able to build on that performance with a 109-95 win over the Clippers on Tuesday, as Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and 20 rebounds.

Sabonis has posted a double-double in a post-merger record of 58 straight games, which is five more than the previous record held by Kevin Love during the 2010-11 season. He also has 25 triple-doubles during his current stretch, and his performance against the Clippers was his third game with 20 points and 20 rebounds. The Kings held the Clippers to 40.8% shooting from the floor and outscored them 53-44 in the second half. Kevin Huerter (shoulder) and Malik Monk (knee) are both out for Sacramento.

How to make Knicks vs. Kings picks

