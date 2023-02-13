The New York Knicks (31-27) host the Brooklyn Nets (33-23) in a battle of New York on Monday. This will be the third matchup between the franchises this season. Brooklyn has dominated the series lately, winners of nine straight over the Knicks. On Jan. 28, the Nets beat New York 122-115. The Knicks are sitting as the 7th seed, meanwhile, Brooklyn is the 5th seed. Shooting guard Seth Curry (thigh) has been ruled out for the Nets.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Madison Square Garden in New York. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Knicks as a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Nets vs. Knicks odds. The over/under for total points is set at 220.5.

Nets vs. Knicks spread: New York -2.5

Nets vs. Knicks Over-Under: 220.5 points

Nets vs. Knicks money line: New York -140, Brooklyn +118

BKN: Nets are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 Monday games

NYK: Knicks are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 Monday games

Why the Knicks can cover

Forward Julius Randle is an energetic option on the floor for New York. Randle is relentless in the paint when trying to score or snag boards. The two-time All-Star is eighth in the NBA in rebounds (10.8) to go with 24.9 points per game. He's also third in the NBA in double-doubles (36). On Feb. 10, Randle finished 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Guard Jalen Brunson has been a great three-level scorer and superb playmaker. Brunson can penetrate the lane to either score or dump it off to a teammate. The Villanova product shoots 40% from downtown on 4.5 attempts. He's averaging 23.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. Brunson has scored 30-plus in four of his last six games. On Feb. 11, he tallied 38 points and five assists.

Why the Nets can cover

Center Nic Claxton provides Brooklyn with an impactful and active force in the paint. Claxton has good leaping ability and soars above the rim with ease. The Georgia product plays outstanding defense and has a knack for blocking shots. The 23-year-old averages 13 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting a league-high 72% from the floor. He's also first in the NBA in blocks (2.6). On Feb. 7, Claxton had 17 points and 13 boards.

Newly acquired forward Mikal Bridges is a two-way beast in the frontcourt. Bridges has long arms and great lateral quickness to consistently stay in front of ball handlers. The Villanova product spaces the floor well and is able to put the ball on the deck. Bridges averages 17.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. He's secured 20-plus points in seven straight games. In his Nets debut, Bridges had 23 points and six rebounds.

