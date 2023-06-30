Kyrie Irving plans to cast a wide net when it comes to his free agency decision this summer. In addition to meeting with the Dallas Mavericks, the team that traded for him earlier this year, and the Phoenix Suns, Irving also plans to meet with the Lakers, Clippers, Rockets and Heat, league sources tell Bill Reiter of CBS Sports. The meetings will take place in L.A., and remotely in some cases. Irving is an unrestricted free agent, so he's free to sign wherever he wants.

The Mavericks traded Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 prior to the trade deadline in February to land Irving with the intention of re-signing him to a long-term deal this summer. Dallas can offer Irving the largest contract, and that could play a factor in his decision-making. Irving appeared in 20 games for Dallas and averaged 27 points, six rebounds and five assists per performance.

Out of the teams Irving plans to meet with, some are more likely landing spots than others. Unless Irving is willing to take a substantial pay cut it will be tough for him to sign with teams like the Suns, Lakers or Heat, unless those teams make other moves to create salary cap space. And while the Rockets could offer Irving more than those teams, it seems unlikely that he'd want to join such a young team squarely in the midst of a rebuild at this point in his career.

When it comes to his NBA future, Irving, 31, might not make an immediate decision. "I am in no rush to make a decision," Irving said about his free agency last month. "I know what's ahead of me for the rest of my career."

With so many options on his plate, it will be extremely interesting to see where Irving ends up.