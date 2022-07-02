The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers are making progress on a trade that would swap Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes. Other pieces would have to be involved, but there is "palpable optimism" that the two sides can figure out a deal this summer.

Irving recently opted into the final year of his deal worth $36.4 million but is expected to be traded after his star teammate Kevin Durant also requested a trade from the Nets. Westbrook, meanwhile, also opted into the final year of his contract, which was worth $47 million. The Lakers have actively been trying to trade him since the middle of last season.

