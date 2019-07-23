Lakers keeping roster spot open in case Andre Iguodala gets bought out by Grizzlies, per report

The Los Angeles Lakers have altered their roster in a big way during the offseason thus far.

However, the team still has one open spot for the upcoming season. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the Lakers are keeping a final spot open in case the Memphis Grizzlies decide to buy out Andre Iguodala's contract.

"Leaving a spot open to potentially get Andre Iguodala if he's bought out of his $17.2 million deal," McMenamin said. "We're talking about a former Finals MVP. A guy that has repped by Lakers GM Rob Pelinka when he was an agent. And a guy that who just as recently in Game 6 of the NBA Finals dropped 22 points and almost forced a Game 7 back in Toronto. They feel like he could be a X-factor type of guy to add with the group they already have."

Iguodala was traded to the Grizzlies earlier this summer, so that the Golden State Warriors could free up the necessary money to land guard D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Grizzlies were planning on holding onto Iguodala and wanted to trade the veteran forward. ESPN's Tim McMahon reported that Memphis wasn't expected to buy out Iguodala and would enter the 2019-20 season with him on their roster if a deal isn't reached.

The Grizzlies are a team that is clearly in a rebuilding phase with Ja Morant, the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, being the new face of the franchise. Since the 2018-19 season began, the team traded Marc Gasol to the Toronto Raptors and moved Mike Conley to the Utah Jazz in an effort to get younger.

The Lakers definitely have bolstered their roster during the offseason with the additions of Anthony Davis, Danny Green and DeMarcus Cousins. Iguodala would bring a championship pedigree to the Lakers and really help improve their bench this coming season. During the playoffs, Iguodala put together averages of 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 35.0 percent from three.

It remains to be seen where Iguodala will end up, but Los Angeles is certainly keeping an eye on the situation.