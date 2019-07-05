Grizzlies attempting to find trade partner for Andre Iguodala, per report; team has no intentions of buying him out

The Memphis Grizzlies may be rebuilding their roster, but that doesn't mean they're willing to grant veteran forward Andre Iguodala a buyout.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Grizzlies are attempting to find a trading partner for Iguodala and don't intend to issue the former Golden State Warriors forward a buyout before the 2019-20 season gets underway.

The Memphis Grizzlies do not intend to give forward Andre Iguodala a buyout before the season and are actively exploring the trade market for the former Finals MVP, league sources told ESPN. The Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks are among the teams with interest in Iguodala, sources said.

The Warriors ended up trading Iguodala to the Grizzlies along with a future first-round pick. Golden State was looking to dump salary in order to finalize a trade with the Brooklyn Nets that brought star guard D'Angelo Russell to the Bay Area.

Iguodala is in the final year of his contract and was due to make $17.2 million with the Warriors. The former NBA Finals MVP would be a huge addition to any contending team and the line was expected to be long if Iguodala was issued a buyout. Many assumed that the Los Angeles Lakers would be an ideal landing spot because Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka used to be Iguodala's agent before he transitioned to a front office role.

It certainly makes sense that the Grizzlies aren't prepared to just issue Iguodala a buyout and want to acquire more assets in exchange for his services. After all, Memphis traded Marc Gasol to the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline and shipped Mike Conley to the Utah Jazz earlier this summer.

Now the Grizzlies will look to begin their rebuilding phase with the No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant, who is expected to be the face of the franchise moving forward.