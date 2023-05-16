Now that we're in the thick of the NBA playoffs, the basketball betting market is hotter than ever. CBS Sports will be providing daily picks for the duration of the postseason. Sam Quinn will make at least one pick for every game between now and the NBA Finals. All lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

When the Lakers won their last two road Game 1's, they did so under specific circumstances that are unlikely to repeat themselves. Ja Morant got hurt in Game 1 against the Grizzlies, and right now, the Nuggets are fully healthy. The Lakers had a two-day rest advantage against the Warriors, but the Nuggets have a one-day rest advantage over the Lakers. This game will probably be played on a more level playing field, except the Lakers will have to adjust to the altitude in Denver. They'll have other chances to win on the road in this series, but the Nuggets should be favored in Game 1. The Pick: Nuggets -5.5

Denver's series against Phoenix was an offensive masterclass, and the Nuggets should be able to score comfortably against any NBA defense. The swing team in this series when it comes to point totals will be the Lakers, and for the time being, I'm leaning toward offense in this matchup. The Lakers made the switch from Jarred Vanderbilt to Dennis Schroder in the starting five in the Golden State series, and while I'd imagine Vanderbilt starts against Denver, the Lakers have slowly shifted their rotation minutes toward offense as the Warriors series progressed. Schroder and Lonnie Walker are both critical role players at this point, so until Denver proves it can play some of Darvin Ham's lesser defenders off of the court, the Lakers will continue to ride the hot hands. The Pick: Over 222.5

Nikola Jokic gets the bulk of his assists based on his gravity as a scorer. Teams are so afraid of him in the post that they send help when their overwhelmed big men struggle, and Jokic, being among the greatest passers in NBA history, almost always punishes them by finding the open man in response. The Lakers probably aren't going to double Jokic, though. Anthony Davis will be entrusted to handle him one-on-one. Whether or not that will be enough remains to be seen. Davis is a better help-defender than a straight-up post-defender, so Jokic should still be able to get his points, but assists are another matter. The Pick: Jokic Under 9.5 Assists